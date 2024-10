Revolution Pro Wrestling announced that AEW star Lio Rush, who won the British J Cup, will take on Mascara Dorada at their Global Wars UK event on Thursday, October 17th from Doncaster Dome in London, England.

Saturday October 19th, Doncaster Dome

Global Wars UK LIO RUSH VS MASCARA DORADA 🎟️https://t.co/FQ2T6Tqk4n pic.twitter.com/siWRJfSGxo — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) October 7, 2024