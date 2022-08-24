Lisa Marie Varon Reveals Origins Of Widow’s Peak Finisher, First Person To Kick Out Of It

You never let an opponent kick out of your finishing move.

Lisa Marie Varon spoke about the time she was told this when discussing the origins of her Widow’s Peak finisher during a recent interview on the Just Alyx podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On the origins of her brutal first finishing move: “Molly Holly went to an independent show, and she came back, and she said, ‘Victoria’ – we called each other by our characters, we never call each other by our real names … She came back, ‘Victoria, I’ve got a move for you. I went to an independent show and saw this guy, Roderick Strong, do this move.’ And I was the bigger girl of our clan, our show, and I could pick up everybody, so I was the muscle. I was the base, you know, the cheerleading base, catching everybody. And she taught me. We did it on the outside of the ring. She took it, and everybody went (gasps).”

On Lita kicking out of her finisher and remembering others telling her not to let it happen prior to the match: “I think, one time, Lita [kicked out of the widow’s peak], and it was Lita, and I got yelled at backstage. I was like, ‘Well if anybody’s going to kick out of it.’ They’re like, ‘You never let anybody kick out of your finisher without help or a foot on the ropes or something. I don’t remember where [or] when the match was. I’ll be honest with you. It was before the cage match, but I got a lot of heat backstage.”

Check out the complete interview at YouTube.com, or via the video embedded below.



