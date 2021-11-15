List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events

WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

WWE Raw did 5,238 tickets while AEW Dynamite had 5,532 tickets sold and SmackDown did 6,980 tickets. Rampage topped the list with 7,971 as it took place the night before and at the same site as Full Gear. Here’s the list:

WWE Monday Night RAW [Final Count]

Mon • Nov 08 • 7:30 PM

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY Tickets Distributed => 5,238

Estimated Gate => $271,855 Avg Price of Tickets Sold => $51.90https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/C9nQqLXAMN — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 9, 2021

AEW Dynamite [Final Count]

Wed • Nov 10 • 7:00 PM

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN Estimated Setup/Capacity => 5,532

Tickets Distributed => 4,843 (88%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/NuhaJvEwqR — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 11, 2021

WWE Presents Friday Night Smackdown [Final Count]

Fri • Nov 12 • 7:45 PM

Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA Estimated Setup/Capacity => 6,980

Tickets Distributed => 6,777 (97%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/BxpwMqXTVB — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 13, 2021