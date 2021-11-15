List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events

WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

WWE Raw did 5,238 tickets while AEW Dynamite had 5,532 tickets sold and SmackDown did 6,980 tickets. Rampage topped the list with 7,971 as it took place the night before and at the same site as Full Gear. Here’s the list:

