List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week, WWE topped the list with SmackDown while AEW had the second most attended show for Dynamite and Rampage. Here’s the list:

Raw from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY – 5,887 sold

Dynamite/Rampage from Gas South Arena in Duluth GA – 6,090 sold

SmackDown from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX- 6,718 sold

