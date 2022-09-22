Listen to Saraya’s (Paige) AEW Theme Song “Zombified” by Falling in Reverse

For those curious, the name of the theme song that Saraya (former WWE star Paige) is using in AEW is “Zombified,” performed by Falling In Reverse. Falling In Reverse is a band that includes her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, as well as Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Saraya made her AEW Dynamite debut on Wednesday to assist Athena and Toni Storm from Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel. This gives the impression that Saraya will wrestle Baker on a future show.

Saraya’s WWE contract expired earlier this year, and she has expressed a desire to wrestle again, claiming that her neck has improved.

You can listen to her theme “Zombified” below: