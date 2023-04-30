Lita Addresses Potential Rhea Ripley Showdown: “I Would Love To Work With Her”

Amy “Lita” Dumas recently spoke with the folks from Bleacher Report for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer spoke about her match against Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia, as well as how she would love to share the ring with Rhea Ripley.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On her 2022 showdown with Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia felt like a retirement match for her and that everything since then is bonus time: “I really felt that my match with Becky in Saudi Arabia felt like a really nice retirement match that I did not anticipate having that opportunity. I felt really satisfied with the whole full circle moment of that, paving the way for women on the front end in the United States, going to when the relationship was established in Saudi Arabia, women weren’t allowed to come to the matches and then there were no women performing to a featured match where Becky and I were all over billboards all over the kingdom. It felt really poetic and I felt happy with that match. I feel good with that. This just feels like bonus time.”

On her thoughts on a potential match against Rhea Ripley: “She’s an incredible talent. I would love to work with her because it would really push me. It would push me beyond my comfort zone and I feel like I’ve been satisfied with what I’ve done in this chapter, but I would love to see how far I could take it.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.