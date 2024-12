WWE Hall of Famer Lita appeared on the Ring the Belle podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including rumors that she was being considered for a match on a recent NXT episode at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Lita said, “That would have been a good fit. Two queens of extreme in one building. Hmmmm. I’m with an X, she’s with an E.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

