Lita And Becky Lynch Featured On WWE Elimination Chamber Billboards In Saudi Arabia

WWE revealed today that new billboards promoting Elimination Chamber have gone up in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, featuring RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

WWE noted in their announcement:

“For the first time ever, WWE female Superstars have been featured on billboards in Saudi Arabia, spotlighting the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Jeddah on Saturday, Feb. 19. These landmark billboards, featuring Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita, present a major cultural milestone in Saudi Arabia.”

Lynch tweeted photos of the billboards and wrote, “First time women have been featured on a @WWE billboard in Riyadh…What an honor! Welcome to the Big time!! #WWEChamber”

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, KSA. Besides Lita vs. Lynch, there will also be a Women’s Elimination Chamber match with Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley vs. one participant TBA, with the winner earning a RAW Women’s Title shot at WrestleMania 38.

You can see photos of the billboard below-