Lita Comments On Facing Becky Lynch For The RAW Women’s Championship

As noted, after making a surprise return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, WWE Legend Lita confronted RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on last night’s RAW. This led to Lita vs. Lynch being announced for WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 19 in Saudi Arabia.

In an update, Lita tweeted her first public comments since the match was made today, and said this all feels like a dream. She looked ahead to becoming a five-time women’s champion.

“Even though it’s official, it still feels like a dream. Can’t wait for this. Thank you @wwe #5time,” Lita wrote.

There’s no word yet on when Lita will be back on WWE TV to promote the Elimination Chamber match, but we will keep you updated.