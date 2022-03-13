Lita Comments On Which Female Stars Can Become WWE Main Eventers

Lita appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked about who she thinks can be future main event stars in WWE.

“I got to be more backstage at Raw working with Becky leading up to it. I will say that three women that I am like, ‘Oh, we are just getting started seeing where these women can go’, are Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley.”

“I think all three of those women have had these little moments and these little opportunities, but we’re just scratching the surface there on what they could do to be players and viable stars headlining cards in years to come.”