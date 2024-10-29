Lita Could Return To In-Ring Action At WWE NXT In ECW Arena

WWE Hall of Famer Lita could appear on WWE’s special NXT episode on Wednesday, November 6, at 2300 Arena, formerly the ECW Arena in Philadelphia. The episode will air live on The CW beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Bubba Ray Dudley, an ECW original, will be in attendance at NXT, and Dawn Marie will serve as a special guest referee for a women’s hardcore match. An ECW faction has also been teased for the series.

According to reports, an eight- or ten-woman tag team match involving Lita was proposed. The WWE Hall of Famer previously worked for ECW as Miss Congeniality. Lita was said to be at the venue last week, but for unrelated reasons. This bout has been pitched all week.

Lita last competed at WrestleMania 39, teaming with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL. Lita and Becky Lynch were WWE Tag Team Champions when she was removed from television as Stratus and Lynch feuded.