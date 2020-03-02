Lita, Gail Kim & Christy Hemme Announce New Project

WWE Hall of Famer “Lita” Amy Dumas is partnering with Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim and former WWE & Impact star Christy Hemme for their new “KAYfABE” project.

The trio has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the project at this link. The campaign launched at 6:30pm ET this evening and as of this writing, already has raised $21,545 of a $400,000 goal, with 39 backers.

The tagline for the project is, “KAYfABE – Real Wrestling. Real Wrestlers. Real Stories.”

The Kickstarter campaign notes that these “truth-telling renegades with a mission to create impactful, female centric, professional wrestling content.”

Full details on the project can be seen in their “Kickstarter Story” seen below, and at the page linked above. It notes that KAYfABE will be a one-hour pro wrestling show that is “50% story and 50% in-ring action.”

Dumas, Hemme and Kim are partnering with several producers and other behind-the-scenes talents, and some on-screen talents, who have experience working with WWE, Impact and other promotions. The Kickstarter page lists the various jobs for the following people – Kim, Dumas, Hemme, Jimmy Jacobs, Chavo Guerrero, Tom Casiello, David Sahadi, Doug Lebow, Geordy Sincavage, Bryan Edwards, Sebastian Sokolowski, Javier Lovato, Alisha Edwards, Curtis Blank, DS Shin, and Jeffrey Lamont Brown.

The Kickstarter page shows how they plan to allocate funds and their stretch goals. It was noted that the $400,000 will see $275,000 go to pilot production; $64,000 go to rewards for backers; $36,000 to platform fees and credit card processing; and $25,000 to operational costs.

You can see a livestream with Hemme, Dumas and Kim above, and below are their most recent tweets along with the full “Kickstarter Story” from their campaign page: