Lita Issues Statement To Fans Following Her Loss At WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Lita wrote the following message on Instagram following her loss to RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch at the 2022 Elimination Chamber PLE:

“What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I’ve felt these past few weeks. But I can say the support I’ve received from all of you has touched me deeply. I thank you so much for the time you took to cheer me on, and the faith you had in me to get back in the ring. To the women currently grinding on the road to keep raising the bar, you inspire me daily. If this was the end, I am so proud. If it is not, I will arrive more prepared, train harder, and find a way to dig deeper. #thankyou #wwechamber #saudiarabia #lita #wwe”