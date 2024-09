WWE Hall of Famer Lita took part in a Monopoly Events Q&A, where she talked about a number of topics including how she would love to face top WWE star Rhea Ripley in a match.

Lita said, “I think somebody that I had a very brief interaction with in the Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley, has just grown so much and added so many layers to her character. And I think she would be great to face.”

You can check out Lita’s comments in the video below.