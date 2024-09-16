Lita On WWE: “What I Would Love To See Is More Interplay Between The Genders”

WWE Hall of Famer Lita discussed her dreams for the WWE Women’s Division during a panel discussion at Comic-Con Northern Ireland in 2024.

“I do feel as though now the women do have pretty great representation on the show. There can be almost half of the show with women. There’s not just the women’s match, there can be multiple matches throughout the night.

But what I would love to see is more interplay between the genders and have those lines be blurred further, where titles don’t have to men’s or women’s titles, just titles, and whoever manages to get someday’s shoulders down for three seconds is the champion, or whoever taps somebody out is the champion for that night.”

