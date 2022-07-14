Lita Reportedly Quickly Rejected Interest from Wrestling Promotion

WWE Hall of Famer Lita reportedly turned down approaches from WOW Women of Wrestling.

Before WOW’s late 2021 announcement that they would be returning to television, it was originally believed that Lita had discussions with AEW about possibly working together in 2021. However, information obtained from Fightful Select indicates that Lita also had interest from WOW.

Even though Lita made it apparent that she had no interest in working with the promotion, and more especially David McClane, WOW at least made an approach, but things didn’t get very far. One source reported that Lita was very clear about how she felt about McClane and rejected the approach right away.

In the end, WOW’s original strategy—which called for reaching out to numerous women’s wrestlers with international TV exposure—was rapidly abandoned. Tessa Blanchard was then used as the foundation for the brand, but she was fired before the reboot could get going.

In February, Lita made her most recent WWE appearance at the Elimination Chamber event, when she competed against Becky Lynch, the RAW Women’s Champion at the time. Her first match since October 2018 was the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, which she worked back in January.

