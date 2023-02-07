Lita Returns to WWE During RAW Main Event (Video)

WWE Hall of Famer Lita made her RAW return this past Monday night.

Becky Lynch defeated Bayley in a Steel Cage match on Monday night’s RAW, with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY watching from ringside. SKY climbed the cage wall from the outside near the end of the match and prevented Lynch from escaping by kicking her back to the mat from a high position. Kai then went to slide her crutch into the cage for Bayley to use, but music hit and Lita appeared to a loud ovation from the crowd.

Lita ran down, yanked SKY off the cage wall, and threw her to the floor. She grabbed Kai’s crutch and decked SKY with it. Lita then dropped SKY at ringside with a Twist of Fate. A stunned Bayley watched from the cage as the injured Kai begged Lita to be kind and as she crawled away on her back. The cage door was then opened, and Bayley attempted to exit, but Lita slammed it in her face. Bayley then turned around to face Lynch’s Man-Handle Slam for the pin.

As fans cheered, Lita went inside the ring and hugged Lynch. RAW ended with Lita and Lynch celebrating together.

Backstage earlier in the show, Byron Saxton interviewed Lynch, and Lynch told Bayley to bring her friends and tricks to the main event because she still has one hand she hasn’t played yet, but tonight might be the night she does. Lita appears to be the hand in question.

Lita’s most recent match was at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, where she lost to then-RAW Women’s Champion Lynch.

There’s no word on what WWE has in store for Lita on The Road to WrestleMania 39, or if this was a one-time appearance, but we do know that Lita was filming WWE material for A&E in the last week.

Click here for WWE RAW results. Here are highlights from the main event: