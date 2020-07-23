Lita Says She’s Open To Wrestling Again In WWE

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Lita was asked about possibly returning to the ring again in WWE:

“I’m down. I’m down. Like, I can’t say that if I was never in the ring again then something was missing for me, but I think that it would be a fun opportunity and like, a good short-term goal and something to add to the resume, but you guys don’t need me. Like, everybody’s doing awesome there so I can just get by watching how awesome everyone is doing. If the stars aligned I could be down.”