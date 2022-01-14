Lita To Appear On WWE SmackDown Tonight

WWE announced the following updated preview for tonight’s SmackDown episode:

Roman Reigns comes face-to-face with Royal Rumble challenger Seth Rollins tonight

WWE Official Adam Pearce has hand-picked Seth “Freakin'” Rollins to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Tonight, the longtime brothers-in-arms and two of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history will come face-to-face. Find out what happens at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

Lita returns to SmackDown for the first time in nearly 20 years

Last week, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Lita would be among the honored participants competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match for the opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

Now, for the first time in nearly 20 years, the groundbreaking four-time Women’s Champion is set to return to the blue brand. Don’t miss SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Sami Zayn promises to out-“Jackass” Johnny Knoxville with the premiere of his own stunt show InZayn

After being embarrassed by “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville last week, Sami Zayn claims he will out-“Jackass” Knoxville with the premiere of his own stunt show, InZayn.

Don’t miss The Master Strategist attempt one of the most spectacular stunts in the history of televised entertainment, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

Aliyah makes her SmackDown singles debut against Natalya

Up-and-coming sensation Aliyah will make her singles debut against the The Queen of Harts Natalya. Don’t miss all the action of the blue brand, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX