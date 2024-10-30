Liv Morgan Addresses Rhea Ripley Feud: ‘I’m Worried For Her Mental Health’

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appeared on the Bootleg Kev podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how she wants Rhea Ripley to leave her and Dominik Mysterio alone and how she is concerned for Ripley’s mental health.

Morgan said, “I mean, if that would finally get her off of my back, then yeah. I would do anything at this point to get her to leave us alone. Yeah [when asked if she feels like Ripley is stalking her]. It’s a little bit concerning. I’m a little bit scared for her mental health.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

