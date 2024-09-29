Liv Morgan Addresses WWE’s Plans To Reduce Live Events (House Shows) In 2025

WWE will make significant changes to its live event schedule in 2025, as previously confirmed by TKO President Mark Shapiro.

WWE has undergone major shifts since the Endeavor Group acquired the company and merged it with the UFC to form TKO. WWE holds house shows, or live events, to connect with fans in their local markets, give wrestlers more experience, and plan future televised matches. Thanks to guaranteed TV rights deals, WWE’s days of making the majority of its money at the gate are over.

At the Goldman Sachs Communication & Technology Conference, the top executive confirmed that they intend to reduce house shows because they are “marginally profitable.” According to Shapiro, WWE plans to hold 250 events in 2024, down from 300 in 2023. The plan for next year is to reduce costs to “close to 200” while increasing profits.

Liv Morgan, Women’s World Champion, spoke with the New York Post about WWE’s decision to reduce live events.

“I’m sad to see them kind of go a little bit because the house shows are so much fun and it’s so so much more intimate. House shows are truly for the love of the game.” She sadded, “I’m sad to see that go for the newer guys and girls coming in who aren’t going to be able to have that experience and have that reps at live events under that belt but it is what is. Time home is always nice.”

Morgan will defend her championship against Rhea Ripley at next Saturday’s Bad Blood PLE.