Liv Morgan Admits Celebrities Slide Into Her DMs

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio brought the heat—literally and figuratively—on the latest episode of Hot Ones Versus, going head-to-head in a wild, fiery battle of questions, challenges, and wings of doom. The real-life pair had the option to speak the truth or take on the infamous “Last Dab” hot sauce, and what followed was a chaotic, hilarious, and revealing episode that fans won’t soon forget.

Here are the highlights from the must-see showdown:

Round 1 – WWE’s Worst Crowd?

The duo didn’t hold back when asked about the worst WWE crowd, both agreeing that Kentucky takes the title.

Liv: “There’s so many places that I don’t like that we go to, to be honest.”

Dominik: “Kentucky? The Yum Center.”

Liv: “Yeah. Kentucky. The Yum Center.”

Round 2 – Cherry Stems and Family Feuds

Things heated up when Liv and Dominik attempted to prove who the better kisser was—by tying a cherry stem into a knot using only their tongues.

The episode also featured another jab in the ongoing Mysterio family saga, as Dominik boldly declared his superiority over his legendary father, Rey Mysterio.

“He should get on his knees, take his mask off, hand it over to me, and say that I’m the greatest Mysterio of all time. Because I am,” Dominik stated, refusing to apologize.

Liv backed him up with a simple: “Facts.”

Round 3 – Celebs in the DMs?

When asked about celebrities sliding into her DMs, Liv admitted that a few have tried—including Drake, who recently followed her on Instagram—but quickly reassured Dominik.

“Yeah, there’s a couple. But you have nothing to worry about, my love.”

Round 4 – The Final Battle: Thumb War

To close out the episode, Liv and Dom squared off in a winner-take-all thumb war. The stakes? The loser had to eat a dreaded “death wing” drenched in hot sauce.

This Hot Ones Versus episode blended flirtation, fire, and family feuds into a truly entertaining watch. From spicy wings to spicier confessions, Liv and Dominik delivered one of the most talked-about showdowns in the series yet.

Check out the full episode below: