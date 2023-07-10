Liv Morgan At “Barbie” Movie Premiere (Photos), Damian Priest’s Rise To Señor MITB, SummerSlam

– The latest installment of WWE Playlist touched down on the official WWE YouTube channel on Monday morning. This week’s hour-long episode features a look at “Damian Priest’s rise to Señor Money in the Bank.” The official description for the video reads: “Watch Damian Priest’s journey from aligning with Edge and The Judgment Day to becoming Señor Money in the Bank in this one-hour WWE Playlist.” Check out the complete video below.

– On Monday morning, one-half of the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Liv Morgan, took to social media to share some photos of herself at the “Barbie” movie premiere. “This Barbie is a WWE Champion,” Morgan wrote as the caption to the photos. Check them out below.

– Finally, WWE has released their latest episode of their “WWE Top 10” digital series. The new installment dropped on the company’s YouTube channel on Sunday evening and featured a look back at the top ten moments from last year’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 premium live event. The official description for the video reads: “Watch the most exciting highlights from last year’s SummerSlam, featuring Brock Lesnar driving a tractor, Logan Paul winning his first one-on-one match, and more moments.” Check it out below.