Liv Morgan Believes She And Dominik Mysterio Could Be In A Romantic Comedy

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about a number of topics, including how she believes she and Dominik Mysterio could do well in a romantic comedy.

Morgan said, “Dominik and I could definitely be in a rom-com. Dominik, I think he would be a fantastic actor. But what do I love about Dominik, what do I not love about Dominik? His mustache, his hair, he’s so dominant, he’s so strong. He’s so brave. He’s actually highly, highly intelligent. He really is. So yeah, I think maybe what do I not love about Dominik, which is nothing. He’s the best.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

