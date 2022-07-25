Liv Morgan Calls UK Fans “Vulgar” and is Ready to Hear What They Have at Clash at the Castle

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with Adam Cailler of DailyStar.co.uk for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, she commented on British wrestling fans while promoting Clash at the Castle show in Cardiff on September 3. She said:

“The UK crowd is the best – the best.

“The best chants, I’m so ready to hear the chants – they’re so funny, so great and they crack me up.

“Sometimes they’re a little bit vulgar and a little bit mean, but I’m so here for it and I love it.

“I am so ready to just hear what they’ve got.”

Morgan also had high praise for the UK’s wrestling scene and Scotland’s Alba Fyre, formerly known as Kay Lee Ray in WWE.

She said: “I love wrestling, and the UK scene is a huge staple in general and I want to check out anything I can.

“I’m just excited to go and be apart of this historic event.

“I love Alba – she’s so strong and fearless.

“She is everything that excites me about WWE and I’d love to work with her one day.”

You can check out the complete interview at this link.