Liv Morgan Claims She Had Nothing To Do With Jade Cargill’s Attack

WWE star Liv Morgan appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where she discussed various topics, including how she and Raquel Rodriguez are innocent in the attack on Jade Cargill and how it is just a huge misunderstanding.

Morgan said, “I would like to say, in the history of Liv Morgan, there’s not been one time when I didn’t scream and brag about whatever I had just done. How many times did I scream I took Rhea’s man? How many times did I scream I retired Becky Lynch? I think that this is a huge misunderstanding. I think that that beatdown was highly unwarranted. But I was there at the scene.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)