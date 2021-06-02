Liv Morgan Comments On Ruby Riott’s WWE Release, Lana Comments On Her Release

As noted, WWE announced today that Ruby Riott, Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett have all been released. The releases were made as a part of more budget cuts.

Liv Morgan took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to WWE releasing her tag team partner. She and Riott had just teamed up on SmackDown for a loss to Women’s Tag Team Champions Tamina and Natalya. Liv wrote the following today, using Riott’s pre-WWE ring name-

“Whoever is lucky enough to get Heidi Lovelace on their roster, you win.”

Lana also took to Twitter this afternoon and made a statement on her release, thanking fans. She wrote-

“I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you.”

