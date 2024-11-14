Liv Morgan Confirms WarGames Matches At WWE Survivor Series

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about a number of topics, including what is next for her.

Morgan said, “We have WarGames coming up, IYO SKY is my number one contender for my championship, Tiffany Stratton, she has the Money in the Bank briefcase. There’s a lot of things going on. Everyone wants a piece of Liv Morgan, but luckily there’s enough of me to go around for everyone.”

On if there will be two WarGames matches at this year’s WWE Survivor Series:

“I believe there’s both, yes.”

