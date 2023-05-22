Liv Morgan Could Need Surgery Following Recent Injury

Last Friday on WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Liv Morgan would be out of action due to an injury, which resulted in Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vacating the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

On the May 29th episode of RAW, WWE will crown new champions in a Fatal 4-Way match involving Rodriguez and a mystery partner, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Bayley and IYO SKY, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned Morgan’s serious shoulder injury during his appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that it might require surgery.

Alvarez: “Liv Morgan has what is believed to be a shoulder injury that may need surgery, and so they announce on SmackDown that she and Raquel were being stripped of the tag team titles, and they’re going to do a four way coming up on Raw and the winners of that this week.”

Meltzer: “But the week after, right?”

Alvarez: “Yep, and the winners of that will be the new champions, Raquel and a partner of her choosing. Ronda and Shayna, Bayley and IYO, and Sonya and Chelsea, with the winners being the new champions. And again, we don’t know if she’ll need surgery, how long she’ll be out, but apparently, it’s serious enough that they stripped of the titles.”

Meltzer: “I guess the situation on Monday, they didn’t know.”

Alvarez: “Well, no, because they did an angle which basically in the angle they did on Monday was just to delay it was to delay it.”

