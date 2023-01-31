Liv Morgan Discusses Her Recent WWE Success and SmackDown Women’s Title Run

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE star Liv Morgan recently spoke with Busted Open Radio before last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Morgan opened up about her WWE journey:

“I’ve really appreciated the journey. I had so many times where I doubted if I would get to become champion, or kind of be, you know, the martyrs of the women’s division. And so, I felt like I knew always, all along, that the journey was going to be worth the outcome.”

She also commented on her SmackDown Women’s Title run:

“You know, five-year-old little Liv would have died [to be in this position], and so, yeah, I felt like I just owed it to myself to see how good I could possibly be,” Liv said. It’s hard to deny that Liv hasn’t done just that and pushed herself to her physical peak, as proven by her progress in the ring.”

