Liv Morgan Discusses Her Relationships With Dominik Mysterio And Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan spoke with Ringside Collectibles on a number of topics, including working with both Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio in the Judgment Day and her relationships with both.

Morgan said, “Raquel is my sister, my best friend, my protector, my tag team partner. Dominik is the love of my life. They have a very wholesome brother-sister relationship that I actually love to watch them because they’re so cute together in a very wholesome brother-sister way. Not in any weird love triangle way. Dominik is mine. Raquel is mine. Different versions of mine, but both mine nonetheless.”



