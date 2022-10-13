Liv Morgan Discusses MJF Possibly Joining With WWE in 2024

WWE star Liv Morgan recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Morgan commented on a viral photo of her with MJF and then gave her thoughts on MJF possibly joining WWE:

“Aha! So, I went to my friend Skylar’s birthday party and he was just there! I had never met him before that. We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common actually! When 2024 comes, I think only he can know or decide what is best. I think whatever he wants to do is gonna be the best decision for him. Wherever he goes, I’m just he’ll be a star.”