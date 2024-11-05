Liv Morgan Fires Back At Troll’s Shocking WWE Comment

This week’s episode of WWE Raw began with a confrontation between Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill and WWE Women’s World Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan criticized their bond and pointed out the flaws in their alliance. This resulted in Belair slapping Morgan. The tag champs competed in a #1 contender battle royal to become the new top contender for Morgan’s World Championship, which was ultimately won by IYO SKY. Morgan and Rodriguez eliminated Belair and Cargill.

As seen below, a troll decided to send out a tweet stating that Belair “should have crippled Liv Morgan” so she would have to forfeit the Women’s World Championship. Unfortunately for the troll, they misspelled “relinquish” and instead said Morgan should “relish the championship.”

Morgan responded to the negative fan as others roasted him in the comments.

She should have crippled Liv Morgan so she can relish the championship — Jonathon Ingram (@IngramJona27596) November 5, 2024