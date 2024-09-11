Liv Morgan: “I Am The Greatest Women’s World Champion Of All Time”

WWE Women’s World Champion and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan took to her official Twitter (X) account and said she is the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time for having ended Rhea Ripley’s undefeated streak and single handedly retiring “The Man” Becky Lynch.

Morgan wrote, “Just a reminder…. I ended Rhea Ripleys undefeated streak & I single handedly retired Becky Lynch. I am the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time. Cry.About.It 😘”

You can check out Morgan’s post below.