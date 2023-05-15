Liv Morgan Injured; Pulled From Tonight’s Scheduled WWE RAW Match

As a result of an injury to one of their champions, plans for WWE RAW have changed.

Liv Morgan, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, is reportedly hurt, according to Fightful Select. As of 5:30 p.m. Eastern, Morgan was listed on the WWE.com preview, but her match is no longer there. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green were the opponents for Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez’s title defense.

According to Fightful, Dolph Ziggler attended the Cricket Wireless meet and greet in Morgan’s place. According to reports, Morgan was hurt during the SmackDown match against Damage CTRL last Friday.

The kind and extent of Morgan’s injury are still unknown.

