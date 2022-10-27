Liv Morgan Killed on Latest Episode of ‘Chucky’

Liv Morgan won’t be appearing in any future episodes of “Chucky” on USA Network.

On this week’s show, Morgan made a brief cameo appearance and was later killed off. The video below shows Morgan getting ferociously stabbed numerous times.

After requesting permission from WWE to participate in the second season, Morgan came up with the concept to have a part in the show. In previous interviews, Morgan has expressed her love for the Chucky character and her desire for Chucky to murder her. On tonight’s show, she got what she wanted.

With what Morgan is doing in WWE, the tie-in kind of makes sense. Morgan has been hinting to a darker figure in recent weeks who appears to be The Joker or Harley Quinn-inspired. She changed after Ronda Rousey defeated her for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. One of the individuals whose presence in Bray Wyatt’s stable has been suggested but not confirmed is Morgan.