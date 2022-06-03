Liv Morgan Lands Film Role Alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Others

According to Deadline, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will make her feature film debut in The Kill Room.

Morgan has agreed to feature in Yale Entertainment’s darkly comic thriller. Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, Debi Mazar, Larry Pine, Dree Hemingway, and Leah McSweeney also star.

The plot revolves around hitman Reggie (Manganiello), his employer (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman), and their money laundering scheme, which accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to compete with the underworld.

Morgan will play an art purist who criticizes the shallowness of art dealers.

There is currently no information on when The Kill Room will begin filming or when it will be released, but we will keep you updated.

Morgan will compete in the WWE Hell In a Cell event on Sunday, teaming up with AJ Styles and Finn Balor to face Rhea Ripley, Damien Priest, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge of The Judgment Day.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.