Liv Morgan Meets Fan That Cried Following Her Loss To Rhea Ripley (Video)

Bringing smiles to people’s faces is the WWE’s motto.

When Liv Morgan lost her match to Rhea Ripley on this week’s WWE SmackDown, one fan was not happy.

Ripley defeated Morgan decisively as she prepares for her big WrestleMania match. A young fan was seen crying moments after Ripley’s loss, apparently because she was upset about Morgan’s loss.

Morgan was made aware of this and allowed the fan, known as Kylie, to meet her backstage.

Morgan expressed her best wishes for Kylie’s upcoming birthday and mentioned the possibility of the two of them winning tag team championships in the future.

You can watch footage of the pair backstage below: