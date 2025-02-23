Liv Morgan Names Chyna, Trish Stratus & Rhea Ripley As Dream WrestleMania Opponents

WWE star Liv Morgan appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where she discussed various topics, including her dream WrestleMania main event.

Morgan said, “Well, Chyna’s definitely one, I’m going to do Trish, and then … hold on let me just go back. I want to be thoughtful here, I don’t want to just say stuff. I’m the worst at making decisions, I’m really indecisive. When people are like [we need] quick answers, I’m like, ‘That’s not me.’”

On another possible dream opponent for Wrestlemania:

“I was gonna say Rhea. That was gonna be my, you know what, I was going to fall out with Rhea but then I decided to not do it. Rhea [yes, I’d like to face her at WrestleMania].”

