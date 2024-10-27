Liv Morgan Names Her Mount Rushmore Of Women’s Wrestling Legends

Who is on the Mount Rushmore of Women’s Wrestling legends for Liv Morgan?

Let’s find out!

The WWE Women’s Champion spoke with The Schmo this week for an interview, during which she was asked to name her Mount Rushmore of Women’s Wrestling legends list.

“Okay, so myself,” she began. “Chyna. Rest in peace. Rest in peace. Myself, Chyna. I want to say to [Trish] Stratus.”

Morgan continued, “I’m really trying to be thoughtful right now. You know, I don’t have another one right now. I can’t finish it.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.