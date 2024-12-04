Liv Morgan Nearing Milestone As WWE Women’s World Champion

Liv Morgan has had a successful 2024, with feuds with Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch helping to improve her status as a top WWE performer.

Morgan returned to action in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year after a lengthy injury absence. The top star feuded with Lynch before beginning a program with Ripley following WrestleMania 40. After Ripley was injured, Morgan defeated Lynch to claim the vacant Women’s World Title at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

Since then, she has maintained her feud with Ripley, defeating her in their grudge match to retain the title with the help of Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam, before Ripley and Damian Priest defeated Morgan and Mysterio in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin.

At Bad Blood, Ripley defeated Morgan in a title battle by DQ. They competed in the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, which featured babyfaces Bianca Belair, Ripley, IYO SKY, Naomi, and Bayley. Morgan’s next title defense is on December 14th against SKY in the Saturday Night Main Event.

Morgan is nearing the 200-day mark as Women’s World Champion. She will reach this milestone on December 11th.