Liv Morgan On Becky Lynch: “I Definitely Think She Is 100% A Hall Of Famer”

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes on a number of topics, including multiple time Women’s Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch.

Morgan said, “I think if Becky never comes back, I definitely think she is 100% a Hall of Famer. She has become a martyr for women’s wrestling and performance all around. She can do it all. She can deliver in the ring, she can deliver on the microphone. The crowd is compelled by her when she’s out there, not to mention what she stands for in women’s wrestling. Her goal, I think, was to really evolve it and maximise women’s wrestling and really make women’s wrestling feel just as special and important as the men’s wrestling, and she did it all while being a fantastic brand-new mummy. But with all that, she’s still not as great as me. (laughs).”