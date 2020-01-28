Liv Morgan On Defeating Lana, RAW Top 10 Moments, Keith Lee – NXT Teaser

– Above are the top 10 moments from last nights post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW from San Antonio, Texas.

– This week’s WWE NXT episode will see the beginning of a new era with Keith Lee as NXT North American Champion. WWE announced the following teaser for Lee and this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network:

What’s next for new NXT North American Champion Keith Lee? Keith Lee has had quite the week. On Wednesday, he dethroned Roderick Strong to become NXT North American Champion and end The Undisputed ERA’s golden prophecy. Then, The Limitless One made his Royal Rumble Match debut on Sunday, standing toe-to-toe with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Though Lee was not victorious, he certainly made a major impression on The Beast and the WWE Universe. What lies ahead for the new champion? Find out tonight on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– Monday’s RAW saw Liv Morgan defeat Lana in a singles match that had Rusev and Bobby Lashley banned from ringside. Morgan won the match after a Flatliner to Lana. Below is post-show video of Sarah Schreiber interviewing Liv, asking her if she feels retribution after the win.

“Mrs. Lashley got exactly what she deserved tonight. Meanwhile, I’m living my best life – wreaking havoc and collecting karmic debts,” Liv said before punching the door and smirking, then walking off.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned next for Liv and Lana.