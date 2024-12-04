Liv Morgan On Feeling Validation Through Winning WWE Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan recently spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes about her 2022 Women’s Championship victory.

“I was overwhelmed in the best way. I did not come from a wrestling background. I don’t have a famous family. We did not have the funds or money to train. I was not a Division One athlete, so I knew that this was going to be a long journey for me. Like I said earlier, all I’ve ever wanted was to give myself the opportunity to see how good I can be here. So to be in Las Vegas to win the coveted Money in the Bank match, to cash in on Ronda Rousey and win my very first ever championship in WWE was really special for me.”

Morgan also reflected on her journey to winning the championship and the feeling of validation from winning a championship, especially from a high-profile name such as Ronda Rousey:

“It was a surreal night. Everyone’s journey is different, but I just knew how much work and dedication I had to put into my journey. I really knew how much nothing was given to me in this and that I had to earn every single thing that I ever got here. So it made the journey for me so much sweeter, just because I knew and really believed that I had really earned this moment. I just couldn’t believe it. I was very overwhelmed by it all.”

“I just remember looking into the audience with my jaw to the floor holding my new championship and being like, wow, I just can’t believe that I made my dream come true. In that moment, it was the biggest feeling of validation. It took my breath away. Because there were a lot of moments in my career where I was very unsure if I’d ever have that moment, or ever win a championship, and to have it on such a big stage in such a grand way by beating Ronda Rousey… it just took my breath away.”