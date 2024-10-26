Liv Morgan On Her Favorite Career Moment: ‘Beating Rhea Ripley At SummerSlam’

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan spoke with The Schmo on a number of topics, including her favorite moment of her in-ring career.

Morgan said, “I think my favorite moment to date is completing the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. You know, Rhea Ripley, she tore my shoulder, my labrum, my bicep, my rotator cuff. I had to surgically repair it. Six months of my career gone. So beating her at SummerSlam and having the man that she loved, Daddy Dom, choose me right in front of her. I think that was a really fulfilling moment for me.”

You can check out Morgan’s comments in the video below.

