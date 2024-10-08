Liv Morgan On The Difference Between Winning The Title From Ronda Rousey To Her Current Reign

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan took part in the Bad Blood post-show press conference following Saturday night’s PLE to talk about a number of topics, including the difference between winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey to her current reign.

Morgan said, “I am levels and levels and levels and levels above where I was when I beat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. I was over the moon, I couldn’t believe it. When I won this women’s world championship this time, I knew it, I felt it. It was exactly what it was supposed to be, the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. Do you understand how it feels to say something, and no one believes that you’re gonna do what you say? Not even Rhea believed that I was gonna do it. I told her to her face, ‘I’m gonna take everything that you love, and she still didn’t believe me. Now look, I have my championship, I have my boyfriend, Daddy Dom, and I have my family, the Judgment Day.”

You can check out Morgan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)