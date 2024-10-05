Liv Morgan On What Attracted Her To Dominik Mysterio

Top WWE stars Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day spoke with Jackie Redmond on a number of topics, including if Mysterio considers himself a ladies man.

Mysterio said, “I don’t know. I think it’s just the mullet and the mustache, and there’s something about the connection here with Liv that’s different than whatever it was with Rhea. It was never anything with Rhea like it is here.”

Morgan on what attracted her to Dominik:

“He definitely has a point with that mullet, his long, luscious mullet, are you kidding me? His mustache, not many men can pull off the Daddy Dom aesthetic. It’s just one of a kind. He just gets me. We vibe really easily, we’re comfortable. We share hatred for Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. We have a lot of similar interests.”

You can check out Mysterio and Morgan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)