Liv Morgan on What She Has Planned for After Her Wrestling Career is Over

WWE star Liv Morgan discussed her plans for after her wrestling career ends during an appearance on the Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder podcast.

She said, “I have not started a business, but I have enrolled in classes to eventually become a realtor, eventually a broker, have my own brokerage. It definitely took a backseat to my training. I’m having a quarter life crisis of ‘I’m not doing enough with my life,’ so I picked up all these things. Real estate was one of them and I still want to follow through and finish with that, but I also opened up a soap business, and that’s doing really well, and I have a lot of fun with that. I’ve been taking acting classes, I’ve been auditioning a lot, and have kind of being dipping my hands in all these little pots to see what I can do.”

“Immediately, day after retirement, I’d like to be doing movies. I’ve been lucky enough to have some opportunities within WWE. I was in Chucky season two and I got killed by Chucky, which was a dream and amazing. It was so cool. I never get starstruck over anyone, but when I saw Chucky, I was so starstruck. I was able to participate in this movie called The Kill Room with Uma Thurman and Samuel L Jackson, which has yet to be released. I’ve had these opportunities, luckily while I’ve had WWE and their platform. Hopefully, one day, if I ever part ways, I mean, I will wrestle forever, I kind of have my foot in the door with acting, a little bit, and I hope to be able to do more of that. Then, my soap business, I have to expand that. Real estate is always in the back of my mind and that’s something I hope I can full on at the end of the day, regardless of any of these things.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)