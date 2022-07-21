Liv Morgan on Why It Means So Much to Be Recognized, Who She Resonated With

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke on The Pat McAfee Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Morgan gave praise to WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Morgan said:

“She was the first female wrestler that I feel like I resonated with. She wrestled the boys, she wore baggy pants, and I grew up with four older brothers that I wrestled with in my backyard. I considered myself such a tomboy. So here’s this woman that’s working the boys and wearing baggy pants and sneakers. I saw her and thought, maybe she could be my friend. That’s something that I helped to give my fans.”

She also discussed validation from the fans that she deserves to be SmackDown Women’s Champion:

“It means so much to me because I kind of came up in an era where we were just kind of discovering the Four Horsewomen and kind of feeling like I’m getting lost in the shuffle of these amazing women. To not be a Four Horsewomen, to not be a generational superstar, to not have any famous friends or family, to just have done this hard work, it means so much to me to be recognized.”

You can check out her appearance below:



(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)