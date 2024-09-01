Liv Morgan On Working With Dominik Mysterio: “It Has Been Easy And Organic”

WWE Women’s World Champion and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics, including working with Dominik Mysterio.

Morgan said, “It’s been easy and fun. Just easy, fun, organic, comfortable. What have I learned from Daddy Dom? Well, you know, I’m a little bit… What’s the word I’m looking for? He balances me out really well. He’s very chill and I’m a little bit more neurotic. So I’ve learned I love that. I’ve learned to kind of just like relax a little bit, you know, as it goes, just to kind of just take it easy.”

